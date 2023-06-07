Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teenage boy stabbed while walking along street in Kagoshima

KAGOSHIMA

A junior high school boy was stabbed in the arm by a man on Tuesday night in Kagoshima.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:05 p.m. near JR Kagoshima-Chuo Station, Kyodo News reported. The boy told police he was walking toward the station to go home when a passerby stabbed his arm with a sharp object.

The boy went home and told his mother who called 110. Police said the boy suffered a minor injury.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s and about 180 cms tall. He had black hair and was wearing a dark-colored suit at the time. The boy said he did not know the man. 

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the assailant.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

