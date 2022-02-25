Teenager suspected in 3-year-old sister’s death to undergo psychiatric tests

Prosecutors in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, have decided to have a teenage boy who was arrested last month on suspicion of killing his 3-year-old sister, undergo three months of psychiatric tests to determine if he can be held mentally fit to stand trial.

The boy was arrested after his sister fell to her death from the sixth-floor balcony of a municipal housing complex just before 9 a.m. on Feb 8, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called police and reported that a girl was lying on the ground outside the apartment building. The child was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

Police said that the boy admitted throwing his sister from the balcony and quoted him as saying, “Although my memory is fuzzy, I did it.”

The boy and his sister lived with their parents. The children’s mother was home at the time but told police she was not aware that anything had happened until she looked for her daughter.

