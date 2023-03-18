Teenage girl arrested after saying she strangled man in Toyama

A teenage girl was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man at a hotel in Toyama Prefecture , police said.
The 17-year-old has admitted to killing 21-year-old Kazuki Izumoto, saying she "strangled" him to death, according to the police. The two are believed to have known each other.
The girl, whose name is withheld because she is a minor, made an emergency call at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday to report the incident that took place in a hotel in Takaoka.
Izumoto was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
Sven Asai
He insistingly demanded it as part of a stimulating TikTok challenge, that would have been a better or perfect answer for her on why she did it. lol
sakurasuki
It's hard to go together to a hotel without really knowing each other.