crime

Teenager dies, father in critical condition in apparent murder-suicide bid

CHIBA

A teenage boy died in hospital and his father, who is in his 40s, is in a critical condition after they were found unconscious in their home in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday in what police believe was an attempted murder-suicide.

The father and son were found in a two-story wooden home at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday by firefighters, TBS reported. On Wednesday, a city welfare employee had contacted police, saying there had been no response when he visited the home.

The house was locked and firefighters broke a window to gain access.

According to police, the bodies were found in a room on the first floor. Remnants of burned charcoal briquettes were on a stove in the room. Police said there were no visible external injuries on either person, nor any signs of a break-in.

Both father and son were taken to hospital. The boy was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said they will wait for the father to recover before questioning him.

