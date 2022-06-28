Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teenager sent to reformatory for killing 3-year-old sister in Okinawa

OKINAWA

A family court in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, has ruled that a boy in his late teens, who was arrested in February on suspicion of killing his 3-year-old sister, be sent to a reformatory.

The boy, whose age hasn’t been released, underwent three months of psychiatric tests to determine if he was mentally fit to be tried, Kyodo News reported. The psychiatric evaluation ended on May 30, with the conclusion that he was responsible for his actions. Prosecutors then decided to send him to the family court.

The boy was arrested after his sister fell to her death from the sixth-floor balcony of a municipal housing complex just before 9 a.m. on Feb 8. A passerby called police and reported that a girl was lying on the ground outside the apartment building. The child was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

Police said that the boy admitted throwing his sister from the balcony and quoted him as saying, “Although my memory is fuzzy, I did it.”

The boy and his sister lived with their parents. The children’s mother was home at the time but told police she was not aware that anything had happened until she looked for her daughter.

© Japan Today

