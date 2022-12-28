Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Temple University saddened by murder of board member, family

Temple University Japan has expressed shock and deep sadness at the death of board member William Bishop, a 69-year-old U.S. national who was murdered with his wife and daughter in Saitama Prefecture on Christmas day.

Bishop, who graduated from the school's main campus in Philadelphia in 1984 with a master's degree in visual anthropology, served on the Japan campus' advisory board from 2010 to 2018, later becoming an emeritus member, according to the university.

"We have lost not just a family member of Temple University, but a great friend of the people of Japan," Chie Kato, senior associate dean of the Japan campus, said in a tribute statement.

Bishop, his 68-year-old wife Izumi Morita and their 32-year-old daughter Sofiana were found dead outside their residence in Hanno with blunt trauma injuries on Sunday.

Police have sent a 40-year-old man living near the scene to prosecutors on a murder charge. The man was previously arrested on suspicion of damaging a vehicle at the residence but was not prosecuted.

Kato, who worked with Bishop during his time on Temple University Japan's advisory board, said that he "had a great understanding of the cultures" of the United States and Japan and "deeply cared about the future of Japan and its people."

