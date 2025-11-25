Thai, Japanese police both seek to arrest mother of 12-year-old forced into sex work in Japan

Thailand's police said Monday they obtained an arrest warrant for a woman suspected of forcing her 12-year-old Thai daughter into sex work at a Tokyo massage parlor.

Japanese police have also obtained an arrest warrant for the woman in the suspected human trafficking case for allegedly violating Japan's child welfare protection law.

Currently in custody in Taiwan for an unrelated case, the woman is expected to be transferred to Japan first, in one to two months, a deputy Thai police chief said.

The Thai police are alleging human trafficking in connection with the case.

The deputy chief told reporters after meeting with the girl's kin in Bangkok on Monday that she has been cared for safely in Japan. The girl contacted immigration authorities for help in September after her mother took her to Japan in June and left her there, allegedly knowing she would be forced to perform sex work, according to Japanese police.

A senior Thai police official has indicated that the girl's mother will be prosecuted in Thailand once returned to the country after investigations are concluded in Taiwan and Japan.

