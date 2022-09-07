Theft suspect arrested after barricading himself in his home for 11 hours

Police in Toyama City have arrested a 44-year-old man, who barricaded himself for 11 hours inside his home on Tuesday, on suspicion of theft and obstructing police in the line of duty.

According to local media, at around 9:30 a.m., a police officer from Kahoku, Ishikawa Prefecture, visited the residence of Hisashi Takayama, whose occupation is unknown, about the theft of a CD from a store in Kahoku on May 18. When Takayama opened the door, he pointed a knife at the officer and locked the door.

Takayama refused to come out and at 8:45 p.m., police broke into the apartment and took him into custody. A woman in her 30s and her 10-year-old child were also in the apartment but were not injured, police said.

