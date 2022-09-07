Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Theft suspect arrested after barricading himself in his home for 11 hours

0 Comments
TOYAMA

Police in Toyama City have arrested a 44-year-old man, who barricaded himself for 11 hours inside his home on Tuesday, on suspicion of theft and obstructing police in the line of duty.

According to local media, at around 9:30 a.m., a police officer from Kahoku, Ishikawa Prefecture, visited the residence of Hisashi Takayama, whose occupation is unknown, about the theft of a CD from a store in Kahoku on May 18. When Takayama opened the door, he pointed a knife at the officer and locked the door.

Takayama refused to come out and at 8:45 p.m., police broke into the apartment and took him into custody. A woman in her 30s and her 10-year-old child were also in the apartment but were not injured, police said.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog