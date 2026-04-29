 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Thieves back car into shop, steal Pokemon cards, other items worth ¥1.5 mil

0 Comments
OSAKA

Two men backed their car into a shop in Osaka on Tuesday and stole Pokemon cards and other items worth 1.5 million yen.

Police said street security camera footage taken at 3:45 a.m. showed the car backing into the shutters of the store in Naniwa Ward, FNN reported. Two men got out of the car and entered the store.

Store security camera footage showed the two men smashing display cases and putting merchandise into bags.

Police said they were in and out of the store in two minutes.

An employee later told reporters: ”This is absolutely terrible. Even if we repair the shutters, we're scared that the same thing will happen again.”

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog