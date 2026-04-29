Thieves back car into shop, steal Pokemon cards, other items worth ¥1.5 mil

Two men backed their car into a shop in Osaka on Tuesday and stole Pokemon cards and other items worth 1.5 million yen.

Police said street security camera footage taken at 3:45 a.m. showed the car backing into the shutters of the store in Naniwa Ward, FNN reported. Two men got out of the car and entered the store.

Store security camera footage showed the two men smashing display cases and putting merchandise into bags.

Police said they were in and out of the store in two minutes.

An employee later told reporters: ”This is absolutely terrible. Even if we repair the shutters, we're scared that the same thing will happen again.”

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