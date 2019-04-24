Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thieves ram car into jewelry store in smash-and-grab heist

KAWASAKI

Three men rammed a car into the front of a jewelry store in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, early on Wednesday morning, and stole several pieces of jewelry.

According to police, street surveillance camera footage showed a black car backing into the front shutter of the store in Tama Ward three times at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

After breaking through the shutter, three men got out of the car and smashed display cases, putting jewelry in bags. They then left the store, got into another car and drove off.

A neighbor heard the noise and called 110 but by the time police got there, the thieves had left. Police said they are hoping to identify the getaway vehicle through surveillance camera footage, as well as find out who owned the car used to back into the store shutter.

Police did not reveal what items were stolen or their value.

