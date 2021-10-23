Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Thieves steal 60,000 persimmons from Gifu orchard

3 Comments
GIFU

Gifu prefectural police are investigating the theft of 60,000 persimmons from an orchard last week. 

The high-grade Fuyu variety of persimmons, stolen from about 400 trees, were worth around 3 million yen in total, Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying.

The 63-year-old grower called police to report the theft on Oct 18. He told local media that he last inspected his orchard on Oct 11 and doesn’t know when the fruit was stolen.  

Police said the branches of the trees had been neatly snipped off and believe the fruit was stolen over several nights.  

The National Police Agency says that there has been an increase in unsolved thefts of premium fruit in several prefectures over the past year, including cherries in Yamagata, apples in Iwate and pears in Saitama.

How to store 60 thousands persimmons?

Tens of millions of yen in street value. These kind of things can destroy communities, especially when the children are exposed to it.

Those crimes must have been organized and well-prepared involving several individuals. They must have ensured underground markets for mass sell-out.

No SV footage this time so perhaps the PD will have set a trap to catch the culprits orange-handed?

That’s quite a take @Good. No “お疲れ様” for this case?

@Good 4:59pm: “Tens of millions of yen in street value. These kind of things can destroy communities, especially when the children are exposed to it.” -

