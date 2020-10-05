Threatening letter with razor blade sent to economic revitalization minister Nishimura

An envelope containing a threatening letter stating "die" and what is believed to be a razor blade was sent last week to economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, police said Monday.
Nishimura, a House of Representatives member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is concurrently serving as minister in charge of the fight against the coronavirus.
The envelope arrived Friday at the building of the Cabinet Office in the capital's Chiyoda Ward. A staff member opened the letter and reported the case to local police the following day.
The envelope, with the sender identified as "a fan of Minister Nishimura," contained a piece of paper with the Japanese word "die" written by hand a number of times.© KYODO
Aly Rustom
The Annie Wilkes of Japan. "I'm your number 1 fan!"
Wakarimasen
Hehe. Unlike an anthrax or ricin letter, he was expected to slit his own wrists??
Nihonview
I hope they find the person who sent the letter.
Larr Flint
Well for now he is not fighting anything.
I suppose it might get even worse in few months. Crime is on raise accordingly to the raise of unemployment.
Hope he will be fine!
GrungeHamster
I don’t like the LDP either but you don’t do crazy crap like this.
You don’t like them, then vote.
Sven Asai
Yes, we will see an increasing number of strange behavior from now. It’s already a known fact that the virus infests brain cells too. The virus infects those cells via a protein on its surface called ACE2. That crazy guy may be another prove for such thesis.