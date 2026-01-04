Three 17-year-old suspects arrested over house robbery in Shizuoka

Shizuoka prefectural police have arrested three 17-year-old boys on suspicion of robbing an elderly couple of about 10 million yen during a home break-in on Dec 22 in in Nagaizumi, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, the three suspects are a high school student with Filipino nationality, a Japanese company employee and a Japanese plasterer, NTV reported.

Police said the three suspects live in Kanagawa Prefecture and are acquaintances, but none of them knew the couple personally.

The couple in their 80s were awakened by intruders at their house, which also serves as a shop, in Nagaizumi and were restrained with tape. The husband suffered minor injuries to his arms.

The couple told the police the men wore dark clothing and ski masks and did not appear to be armed.

In a moment of opportunity, the husband was able to free himself and call for help at around 1 a.m., but the robbers fled with the cash before they could be apprehended.

The house is located in a residential area about 800 meters southwest of JR Nagaizumi-Nameri Station.

