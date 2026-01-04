 Japan Today
crime

Three 17-year-old suspects arrested over house robbery in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA

Shizuoka prefectural police have arrested three 17-year-old boys on suspicion of robbing an elderly couple of about 10 million yen during a home break-in on Dec 22 in in Nagaizumi, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, the three suspects are a high school student with Filipino nationality, a Japanese company employee and a Japanese plasterer, NTV reported.

Police said the three suspects live in Kanagawa Prefecture and are acquaintances, but none of them knew the couple personally.

The couple in their 80s were awakened by intruders at their house, which also serves as a shop, in Nagaizumi and were restrained with tape. The husband suffered minor injuries to his arms.

The couple told the police the men wore dark clothing and ski masks and did not appear to be armed.

In a moment of opportunity, the husband was able to free himself and call for help at around 1 a.m., but the robbers fled with the cash before they could be apprehended.

The house is located in a residential area about 800 meters southwest of JR Nagaizumi-Nameri Station.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

Three little cowards. The infuriating thing is, because they are minors, they'll likely get a small punishment and have their criminal records expunged when they become adults at 18.

Hopefully the Filipino one gets permanently deported back to where he belongs after whatever sentence he must serve. Not fit to live in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Keep your money in a bank or with postal savings and never in cash in your home. It is not only because of burglary, but you have to consider fire, earthquake, stong wind, flood...

Old houses made of wood are easily damaged beyond repair by natural disasters and in such a case your cash money might be gone.

10 million yen cash is a lot of money, I wonder as police find out who did this if it is possible to recover at least a part of it for this elderly couple.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Where is the money? Did they pass it on to a YAMIBAITO superior?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

