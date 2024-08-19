Trio arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of man in park in Osaka Prefecture

Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested three youths aged between 16 and 19 on suspicion of attempted murder after they assaulted a man in a park in Toyonaka, Osaka, on Sunday.

According to police, the man was found naked from the waist down and bleeding from a head injury in the park at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, NTV reported. The man was taken to hospital in an unconscious state, but he was out of danger on Monday, police said.

Police said the victim is a 22-year-old man from Kyoto City. Street surveillance camera footage showed him meeting the three suspects at a place known as "Gurishita" (beneath the big Glico sign) in Minami, Osaka, earlier Sunday night.

Surveillance camera footage taken at the park showed several young men and women punching and kicking the man in the head.

Police said they are questioning the three suspects to find out who the others were and what caused the trouble between them and the victim.

