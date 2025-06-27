 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Three bodies found in Nara Pref in apparent murder-suicide

0 Comments
NARA

The bodies of an elderly couple and their son were found in an apartment in Yamatotakada City, Nara Prefecture, on June 24, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said Friday the deceased were Sadayoshi Imai, 85, his wife Miyoko, 85, and their son Joji, 62, a local government employee.

Police said that on the morning of June 24, a female relative received a suicidal message from Joji on a social networking site and contacted police.

Police said Joji’s parents were found lying face-up in the living room on the first floor and that they had been strangled to death. Joji was found crouched in the bathroom, and remnants of charcoal briquettes were found in the bathtub.

There was no sign of anyone breaking into the house or stealing anything.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog