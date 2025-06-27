Three bodies found in Nara Pref in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of an elderly couple and their son were found in an apartment in Yamatotakada City, Nara Prefecture, on June 24, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said Friday the deceased were Sadayoshi Imai, 85, his wife Miyoko, 85, and their son Joji, 62, a local government employee.

Police said that on the morning of June 24, a female relative received a suicidal message from Joji on a social networking site and contacted police.

Police said Joji’s parents were found lying face-up in the living room on the first floor and that they had been strangled to death. Joji was found crouched in the bathroom, and remnants of charcoal briquettes were found in the bathtub.

There was no sign of anyone breaking into the house or stealing anything.

