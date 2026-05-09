Three men sent to prosecutors for robbing 167 vacant houses in 11 prefectures

Three Thai men in their 30s have been sent to prosecutors in Ibaraki Prefecture, for breaking into vacant houses and stealing cash and valuables, worth a total of about 20 million yen.

The men were arrested in July last year on suspicion of breaking into a house in Hokota City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on New Year's Day 2024, and stealing approximately 170,000 yen in cash and other items, TBS reported.

According to police, subsequent investigations revealed that the three men committed 167 thefts over an eight-month period from late October 2024 until July 2025, breaking into houses and other properties in 11 prefectures, including Ibaraki Prefecture.

The trio stole about 6.4 million yen in cash and 17.6 million yen worth of items such as watches, jewelry and audio equipment.

Police said the men told them they traveled by car, searching for houses with unkempt gardens or empty parking spaces.

The number of incidents was particularly high in Ibaraki Prefecture, with 138 cases, but there were also thefts in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures.

© Japan Today