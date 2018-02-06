Three skeletonized bodies found in Saitama home

The skeletonized remains of three people wrapped in blue sheets were discovered on the property of a home in Fukaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday, police said.

According to police, the 81-year-old male landlord was cleaning the garden of the rented home at around 9 a.m. when he came across the blue sheets, Fuji TV reported. He called 110. Police found three skeletons, each wrapped in a blue sheet, in the garden. The remains are believed to be adult males.

According to reports, a considerable time has elapsed since their deaths. Tattered clothing was found on the remains, but no shoes.

Police said the residence was rented out to a man in his 50s about a year ago. He was last seen in January by neighbors, but his whereabouts are currently unknown.

© Japan Today