Three skeletonized bodies found in Saitama home

The skeletonized remains of three people wrapped in blue sheets were discovered on the property of a home in Fukaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday, police said.
According to police, the 81-year-old male landlord was cleaning the garden of the rented home at around 9 a.m. when he came across the blue sheets, Fuji TV reported. He called 110. Police found three skeletons, each wrapped in a blue sheet, in the garden. The remains are believed to be adult males.
According to reports, a considerable time has elapsed since their deaths. Tattered clothing was found on the remains, but no shoes.
Police said the residence was rented out to a man in his 50s about a year ago. He was last seen in January by neighbors, but his whereabouts are currently unknown.© Japan Today
Fendy
Then that man that done it was the man that did it!
BurakuminDes
Japan certainly has a low crime rate - but there seems to be a disproportionate number of skeletons-found-in-closet news here....
RIP to the deceased.
Cricky
Why are there so many bodies discarded in houses? Is it the cost of official disposal, three would suggest a cumpoltion for murder.
Slickdrifter
Totally Bizarre. But I have to admit. I am starting to get used to reading this weird stuff a little.
Kaerimashita
Is a skeletonized body a skeleton? Or something else? Why was the landlord "cleaning the garden"? all a bit odd.
Tokyo-Engr
Is it just me or is there some really weird stuff going on in Japan these days??? (I know there is weird stuff going on in my country of citizenship too.....)....Does not change the fact I like it here and will remain here....but whoa....
Strangerland
There has always been some really weird stuff going on. We just get more reporting of it in this day and age.
Monozuki
What a creepy incident! I think the man in his 50s may have the key to solve the case. Hope police find the man ASAP.
BluesBLAKE
Man in his 50s is one of the skeletons....
I would check with the landlord he probably has culpability in the killings putting it off as someone else’s doing.
englisc aspyrgend
Always a possibility.
If he is not responsible, the landlord was probably cleaning up the mess left by the previous tennant with a view to renting it out again. Agreed the correct usage is "a skeleton", can't find skeletonized in any dictionary so far, perhaps it is an attempt to translate a Japanese word?
clamenza
I think you've been spending too much time on certain other websites...