Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tires on more than 100 cars punctured in city in Saitama so far this year

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Tires on five cars in a parking lot in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, were punctured on Sunday. It's the latest in a series of similar acts of vandalism this year, police said Monday.

According to police, the tires were punctured by a sharp blade sometime early Sunday morning, Fuji TV reported. On July 17 and July 19, in another parking lot, tires on 15 cars were punctured in the same way.

Police said that since the end of last December, more than 100 cars in parking lots in Kasukabe have had their tires punctured and that they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person or persons responsible.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel