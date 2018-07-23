Tires on more than 100 cars punctured in city in Saitama so far this year

Tires on five cars in a parking lot in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, were punctured on Sunday. It's the latest in a series of similar acts of vandalism this year, police said Monday.

According to police, the tires were punctured by a sharp blade sometime early Sunday morning, Fuji TV reported. On July 17 and July 19, in another parking lot, tires on 15 cars were punctured in the same way.

Police said that since the end of last December, more than 100 cars in parking lots in Kasukabe have had their tires punctured and that they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person or persons responsible.

