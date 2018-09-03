Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tochigi man arrested for shoplifting animals from hardware store to feed to his cat

1 Comment
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

At around 1:55 p.m. on Aug 28, Takashi Fujita, 69, was attempting to leave a home improvement center in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture while carrying a total of seven unpaid-for items valued at 11,700 yen including some mosquito coils, a parakeet, and three hamsters.

That might seem like an odd shopping list for a trip to the Home Depot, but in Japan it is not an uncommon practice for home improvement stores to also deal in a wide range of pets from puppies to parrots.

A 53-year-old clerk spotted the elder gent and confronted him. In the ensuing struggle, Fujita is accused of inflicting injuries to the clerk, such as scratches to his thumb, but still the clerk managed to apprehend him and turn him over to the authorities.

Fujita now faces charges of robbery resulting in bodily injury which he denies on the grounds that he intended to pay for the items afterward. 

The real mystery, however, is why he choose to steal the pets — including an animal with the capacity for crying “help” no less. Luckily, the police wondered too and asked Fujita, who casually explained that he was going to feed them to his pet cat.

The suspect’s motive was met with both horror and disbelief from the internet at large.

“Gross!”

“He’s lost it.”

“Most home improvement centers do sell cat food too.”

“Was he planning on cooking them first, or does he like carcasses lying around the house?”

“Maybe he’s an aspiring magician but was too shy to admit it.”

“Even if the guy was going to pay for it, it should still be a crime.”

“Who thinks he was planning to eat them himself?”

“Just buy the cat some chicken.”

One lingering question remains whether he went in with the intention of getting the animals for his cat, or was he in there for the other stuff and the parakeet just happened to catch his eye, causing him to think, “You know who would really like that?”

Source: Yomiuri Online, Itai News

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

In the ensuing struggle, Fujita is accused of inflicting injuries to the clerk, such as scratches to his thumb

That's new.

Fujita, who casually explained that he was going to feed them to his pet cat.

The suspect’s motive was met with both horror and disbelief from the internet at large.

Gee. I wonder why..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

