crime

Tochigi police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to report traffic accident

2 Comments
TOCHIGI

Tochigi prefectural police said Monday they have arrested a 29-year-old patrol officer who works in Ashikaga Police Station’s Community Affairs Division on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law by driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to report an accident.

According to police, an arrest warrant was issued for Naoyuki Onuma over an incident that occurred at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday when Onuma was driving along a prefectural road in Ashikaga City while intoxicated, Fuji TV reported.

Onuma’s car collided into a traffic light pole and instead of immediately filing an accident report, he called for a tow truck to come to the scene. The incident came to light after a police officer patrolling the area noticed the wreckage an hour later.

Policer said Onuma had been drinking low-malt beer and wine alone at his home. Despite being under the influence, he was quoted as saying he decided to drive to a restaurant.

2 Comments
He should have just said he didn't remember doing it. He'll probably get off lightly regardless, being police.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Our Satsu setting another good example.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

