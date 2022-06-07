Tokyo's Akihabara district observes 14th anniversary of deadly stabbing rampage

Tokyo's Akihabara district on Wednesday marked the 14th anniversary of a stabbing rampage that killed seven and injured 10 others.

Passersby placed flowers and offered prayers near the intersection where Tomohiro Kato, a 37-year-old former temp worker now on death row, mowed down pedestrians in a vehicle-free zone with a truck and randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at around 12:30 p.m. on June 8, 2008.

Kato's death sentence was finalized in February 2015. The Supreme Court said in its ruling that he was motivated by rage after being harassed on an internet forum he had become engrossed in.

Kato said he had scouted the location before the rampage to make sure there would be lots of people.

