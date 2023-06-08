Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tokyo's Akihabara district observes 15th anniversary of deadly attack

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo's Akihabara district on Thursday marked the 15th anniversary of a stabbing rampage that killed seven and injured 10 others.

Passersby placed flowers and offered prayers near the intersection where Tomohiro Kato, a 39-year-old former temp worker, mowed down pedestrians in a vehicle-free zone with a truck, killing three people, at around 12:30 p.m. on June 8, 2008. He then got out of his truck and randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife. Four of the victims died.

Kato was sentenced to death in 2011 by the Tokyo District Court. He appealed the ruling but the Supreme Court rejected his appeal in 2015. He was executed last July. The Supreme Court said in its ruling that Kato was motivated by rage after being harassed on an internet forum he had become engrossed in.

Kato said he had scouted the location before the rampage to make sure there would be lots of people. He also had posted on internet message boards several warnings that he was planning to kill people in a mass attack.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog