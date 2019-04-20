Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Tokyo Fire Department's newly established counter-terrorism unit trains in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Tokyo's counter-terrorism unit begins operation ahead of Olympics

TOKYO

The Tokyo Fire Department's newly established counter-terrorism unit went operational Saturday to strengthen the city's response to terrorism threats and natural disasters.

The unit will have on-site command over rescuers and vehicles from the department's fire stations in the metropolitan area at the time of terrorist attacks and other disasters.

"Terrorism has occurred around the world, and Tokyo needs to be keenly aware of the risks and well prepared to respond. The unit gives us great confidence," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in a ceremony.

The unit will be deployed as needed. A command vehicle will be dispatched to centralize management of personnel and equipment.

The unit conducted a drill on Saturday involving an aerial drone and ambulances to search for and transport the injured in a mock terror attack.

© KYODO

