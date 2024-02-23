Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Hello Kitty theme park in Tokyo closed over 'terrorist' security alert

0 Comments
TOKYO

A theme park in Tokyo featuring the Hello Kitty character closed on Saturday because of an e-mailed "terrorist alert," the operator said.

"We will be temporarily closed today as we are unable to adequately ensure the safety of our customers, performers, and on-site staff at this time," the Sanrio Puroland park said on its website.

Hello Kitty, created Sanrio Co and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is one of Japan best known cartoon characters. The mouthless cat-like figure, used to market everything from plush toys to aircraft, has been deployed by Japan's government to promote tourism and as an ambassador of cute.

Police, who investigated the theme park after it received the emailed warning, did not find any suspicious objects, public broadcaster NHK reported, without citing any source for its information.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo