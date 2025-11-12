Tokyo couple arrested for starving their daughter, abusing their other children

Police in Tokyo have arrested a woman in her 30s and her common-law husband, who is in his 20s, on suspicion of parental neglect by failing to provide their elementary school-age daughter with sufficient food, causing her to become malnourished.

The two have already been arrested for allegedly assaulting their two other children, both under junior high school age.

In addition to malnutrition, multiple bruises and burn marks were also found on the youngest daughter's face and body.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation, while the mother partially denied the charge, saying, "I gave my daughter porridge once a day."

According to police, the couple is suspected of limiting the girl's meals and not giving her medical care despite knowing she had been unable to walk on her own since around mid-July due to malnutrition.

The alleged abuse was reported to a child welfare consultation center after a person involved in afterschool child care happened to notice the girl in a feeble state in early August at the home of someone acquainted with the couple.

The couple were arrested in October for allegedly abusing their three children after a search of their residence the previous month showed indoor security camera and smartphone images of them acting violently toward the children.

The couple sometimes left their children unattended when they went out. They said they installed the surveillance cameras to keep an eye on the children.

The Child and Families Agency has set up a child abuse hotline (189) and is urging people to call immediately if they suspect abuse.

