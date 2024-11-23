 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tokyo couple face 4th murder charge over relatives' deaths

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man and his wife arrested earlier this year on suspicion of fatally poisoning their 4-year-old daughter, the man's sister and his father, were served a fourth murder warrant on Friday.

Kenichi Hosoya, 43, and his wife Shiho, 38, were rearrested on suspicion of killing Hosoya’s 68-year-old mother Yaeko by making her ingest ethylene glycol, a toxic substance found in antifreeze, in August 2017, Kyodo News reported.

The two were first arrested in February for the suspected murder of their daughter Yoshiki in March 2023. They were served arrest warrants in March this year for allegedly murdering Hosoya's 41-year-old sister, Minako Hosoya, in April 2018. The two were indicted in September for Minako’s murder after six months of psychiatric examinations determined they could be held criminally responsible.

They were served a third arrest warrant in October for allegedly killing Hosoya’s father Isamu, 73, by poisoning him at his home between August 2017 and June 2018 with ethylene glycol. He died in hospital of sepsis on June 5, 2018.

In the fourth charge, the Hosoyas are accused of getting Yaeko to ingest ethylene glycol in August 2017. In September 2017, she had to start undergoing dialysis treatment for a kidney condition. She died on Jan 21, 2018.

Kenichi Hosoya inherited an apartment and land following his father's death. Police suspect he and his father had fallen out over inheritance and management of the family-operated ryokan business.

Examinations of the couple's smartphones and laptops showed records of antifreeze purchases in August 2017, while messages between the couple on the Line messaging app hinted at their involvement in the alleged murder, including texts that Isamu Hosoya "should die."

Ethylene glycol is a colorless, odorless liquid with a slightly sweet taste that easily dissolves in water. When consumed in large quantities, it can cause damage to the central nervous system and kidneys, and ultimately lead to death.

Police said the Hosoyas have remained silent since their arrest.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo