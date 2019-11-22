Tokyo court to allow Ghosn to talk with wife via videoconference

The Tokyo District Court has decided to allow Carlos Ghosn to talk with his wife via videoconference, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Ghosn's wife, Carole, had been banned from contacting him as a condition of his bail, with prosecutors saying she had contacted individuals related to alleged financial misconduct by the former chairman of Nisan Motor Co.
Lawyers for Ghosn said last month they would request that the court retract the condition as statements from prosecutors and the lawyers have been submitted to the court.
The court will allow the couple to hold a videoconference for up to an hour soon, the sources said.
The lawyers have said they will request the dismissal of all charges against Ghosn at his upcoming trial, saying his prosecution was based on "unlawful collusion."© KYODO
5 Comments
Yubaru
Geez how gracious of them! (sarcasm!)
Cricky
Yeh, how magnanimous of them to allow contact between spouses.
Omachi
To be fair, the prosecutors and judges should be barred from spousal contact for an equivalent length of time as this case falls apart. :)
sensei258
Will she be required to speak only Japanese like we were when we visited a friend who was being held for immigration issues
stormcrow
Mr. Bean? Is it really you?