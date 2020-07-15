Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tokyo court denies bail for ex-justice minister, lawmaker wife

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday rejected bail requests from former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife Anri, who have been indicted on a charge of vote buying during her upper house election campaign last summer.

Kawai, a House of Representative member, and his wife, a member of the House of Councillors, were indicted last Wednesday for violating the election law by handing out cash to politicians and supporters in the western prefecture of Hiroshima to gain their support in the July 2019 election.

According to the indictment, Kawai handed out about 29 million yen cash to 100 people including local politicians between March and August last year. His wife is accused of conspiring with him on cash handouts worth 1.7 million yen to five individuals between March and June.

The Kawais, who will lose their parliamentary seats if they are found guilty and the rulings are finalized, deny the charge, according to sources close to the matter.

The two are expected to receive their court rulings within 100 days of their indictment. For trials involving election-related crimes, the Public Offices Election Law urges courts to swiftly deliver rulings, typically within 100 days.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog