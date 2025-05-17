 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tokyo customs make what is believed to be Japan's largest bust of ketamine

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo police and customs have made what is believed to be their biggest bust of the anesthetic drug ketamine, brought through Haneda airport in two suitcases.

On Friday Tokyo customs officials said they filed a criminal complaint against a French woman on suspicion of attempting to smuggle into Japan about 40 kilograms of ketamine in the luggage.

The suspect, whom the officials identified as a 21-year-old cook, was detained at the Haneda airport customs after arriving on a flight from Germany in April, officials at Tokyo Customs said.

The seized drugs had an estimated street value of about 920 million yen, according to Japan's NHK television.

Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic approved by U.S. health regulators for use during surgery. It can be given as an intramuscular injection or intravenously.

The drug is used recreationally for its euphoric effects and can cause hallucinations or impact breathing and the heart.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find Lost Items in Japan: Trains, Shops and Police Help

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Finding Pet Friendly Apartments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Experiencing Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ashikaga Wisteria Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Shopping For Maternity Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Himeji Castle Festival

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask Women Out in Japan (Without Being Creepy or Clueless)

GaijinPot Blog