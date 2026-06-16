Tokyo Fire Department issues warning after increase in attacks against paramedics

The Tokyo Fire Department is calling for understanding and cooperation from the public regarding the need for prompt emergency medical services after a surge in attacks against paramedics this year.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, 15 cases of disruptive behavior toward paramedics, including damage to ambulances, have already been confirmed so far this year, three more than the same period in 2025, TBS reported.

In May, a man lying on a street in Tokyo threatened responding paramedics, saying, "I'll kill you! I'll stab you with a knife!" He jumped and kicked and punched the two paramedics.

Two more ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured paramedics to hospital. Police arrested the attacker at the scene.

The incident tied up the two ambulances for five hours.

© Japan Today