Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Halloween train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.

Kyota Hattori, 26, made the statement at the opening hearing of his trial at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court. In all, he was accused of the attempted murder of 13 passengers including the man he stabbed.

According to the indictment, Hattori stabbed a man in his 70s in the chest onboard a Keio Line commuter express service headed to Shinjuku, a busy station in central Tokyo, from Hachioji in the west of the capital, on Halloween night.

He then spread lighter fuel and ignited it with the intention of killing other passengers, the indictment said.

In the trial, prosecutors quoted Hattori as having told investigators following his arrest, "I don't have any worth as a person. I have no choice but to kill a lot of people and get the death penalty."

He began harboring such thoughts after encountering trouble at work following his graduation from high school in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan, they said.

Describing the crime as "deliberate," they noted he had prepared the items he used in the attack beforehand and that by spreading the lighter fuel on the train, Hattori "was aware that multiple people could die."

The prosecutors said Hattori conceived the attack on the Keio Line train after seeing media reports about another knife attack on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train a few months earlier in which a man stabbed and slashed 10 passengers.

In this incident, the male suspect spread cooking oil but the oil failed to ignite.

Hattori's defense team, meanwhile, denied his intention to kill other passengers, saying in their opening statement that when he threw a lighter inside the train to start the fire, the passengers had already fled the area.

The stabbed man was briefly in critical condition. His injury needed around three months of treatment, the indictment said.

The incident caused panic, and when the train made an emergency stop at a station passengers tried to escape through windows when the doors did not immediately open.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo