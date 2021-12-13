Tokyo lawyers to collect info on police stopping foreigners for questioning

The Tokyo Bar Association will start looking into the circumstances under which foreign people have been stopped and questioned by Japanese police following allegations of racial profiling, a lawyer belonging to the group said Monday.
"We have good reasons to believe that police officers frequently racially profile people of foreign origin," Junko Hayashi said at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. "We need more solid data regarding this issue." The survey will begin Jan 11.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said on its official Twitter account that it had received reports of "suspected racial profiling incidents" with several foreigners "detained, questioned, and searched" by the police.
The message advised U.S. citizens to carry proof of immigration status and request consular notification if detained.
Asked about the message, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Dec 6 that Japanese police approach suspicious people in accordance with the law, such as when they have reasonable grounds to suspect someone has committed a crime, and that questioning is not carried out based on race or nationality.
Hayashi said the association decided to take action since "the chief cabinet secretary does not seem willing to investigate."© KYODO
Proof that Japan is following in the footsteps of Uncle Sam more than ever.
Fiddlers
I see the police always stopping and searching people in Roppongi but not only foreigners, its any male with long hair or that doesn't look like a businessman. They seem to always stop the same type of person and seem to be looking for drugs as they go through bags, pockets and wallets. Looks very humiliating to do this in public.
Monty
I saw the japanese police in action with foreigners here in Japan twice.
One was in Nippori, they questioned and checked the plastic bag of a foreigner on the street.
But this foreigner looks damned suspicious and I am sure in my home country, the police would do the same thing.
Second time was on a parking Lot, beside a highway.
Police searched the car of 2 foreigners.
But here same thing; these 2 foreigners looked really suspicious and the police in my home country would also stop them and search the car.
I was personally involved with the police in a car accident. They were so amazing friendly to me! Absolutely awesome!
They even shook my hand like in an american movie, and they looked very proud.
First when they saw me, they looked nervous, but after they found out I can speak japanese, they changed completely from nervous to relieved and very easy going.
Maybe that is also a point. Comunication between police and foreigners can be difficult, if the foreigner can not speak japanese
sakurasuki
Did the law mention anything about particular hairstyle or skin color?
Speed
I used to work at the main office of an eikawa company and regularly had meetings and trainings with brand new teachers.
Sometimes they'd show up really late and I would find out they'd been stopped and questioned by the police about their visa status, residence card etc.
These new teachers were almost always in their suits, clean cut and walking. Trust me, none of them looked like they were suspicious or committing a crime. Even a middle aged couple were harrassed.
sakurasuki
Yes it will be easy going since they can ask more info about you in details.
sakurasuki
@fiddlers right, some people they are being checked in front of busy station or intersection, it is really humiliating experience for them while passerby look at them as if someone committing crime.
Asiaman7
Define “suspicious” and “reasonable.” If a non-Japanese is suspected of shoplifting in Roppongi last week, do you now have reasonable grounds to stop and search every person who appears foreign?
WeiWei
Before Corona you could see the police stopping foreigners weekly at or near big train stations. I was also ready to open my bags several times but have always been waved through.
As foreigners they are required by law to carry either their passport or residence card, so there should be no need to “advise” this.
sakurasuki
They'll just find other excuses to stop them.
sakurasuki
Are you sure they only checking ID? No searching people clothes, bag and wallets?
dagon
approach suspicious people in accordance with the law, such as when they have reasonable grounds to suspect someone has committed a crime,
The devil is in the details. "suspicious people". "reasonable grounds". Non-Caucasian, non-Japanese Asian, not having a worker drone conforming appearance all would fall into this category I reckon.
AustPaul
Unlike other countries I guess police in Japan will stop foreigners mainly to check their visa status?
Additionally if they look dodge etc then they may be stopped under suspicion of being in possession of illicit drugs I guess.
If you are stopped I’d think you have the right to ask under what grounds you are being searched etc.
Simian Lane
I’ve been stopped by the cops lots. In places like Shibuya, Shinjuku and Roppongi, they are checking for drugs. Once had me take my shoes off. Then in other places, they are checking documents, visa overstaying. They were always civil, but of course it’s racial profiling! Or in Roppongi, junky/scruffy profiling. I called them up on it too. Went to the station and lodged a complaint - I said they picked me up because I’m a gaijin. They said they were routine checking for visa over staying. It’s a complex country.
sakurasuki
How do they know that they are foreigners in the beginning? So far y their appearance. So there are times they made mistaken with people that Japanese decedent like ハーフ people
GdTokyo
In 26 years in Japan, I’ve been asked precisely once. Proof, as if any more were needed that if you’re going to be a foreign resident in Japan, a white American male is the best one to be.
Monty
Yes it will be easy going since they can ask more info about you in details.
Yes, in my case they were asking me how is the food and beer in my home country.
They also wanted to know if beer in Japan is good and if I can eat raw fish.
Kev James
A lawyer friend told me that when police stop you, you are allowed to ask a few things before answering anything or showing ID.
Their names and badge numbersWhy they are stopping you
Apparently, one office can not stop you alone. There needs to be two officers. That being said, it’s sometimes easier to just get it over and done with.
Hiro
I kinda got use to it. When i was young, i find it pretty exciting to be search by police. Is not like they are hurting you. They just want to see id's and maybe look if you carry any dangerous stuff. If you haven't done anything wrong, you won't feel anything. Is just a few minutes of your time. And to be fair, they are at least doing their job. There are crazy people carrying knives, weird liquids to spray on others, spy camera's etc. And the police do sometimes hit the jackpot and catch criminals. But i do think they should change the system a bit and try to expand the search on more people. There is a lot of creeps walking around.
I think the reason why they like to check more on foreigners is because they know a lot overstay their visas and sometimes people also secretly enter our borders illegally. Back in 90's there were really a lot of human smuggling from Asia countries.
I know is not a perfect system, but i do think is not a bad thing. Don't get offended and give a few minutes of your time to time. Most police officers are extremely friendly and polite.
Monty
And why do people complain?
As long as you did not commit a crime, you have nothing to worry.
But look at your home countries. Is it not the same there?
Who will be checked for visa violation, the foreigners! A national doesnt need a visa.
Who will be checked for drug dealing? The foreigner. Because mostly are the foreigners who are dealing with drugs.
sakurasuki
People that did really terrible things on the train, are they foreigners? However foreigners that are being checked all this time.
sakurasuki
People complain because people being checked over and over again for no reason.
Asiaman7
”I’ve been in Japan all my life, born and raise here, but I [have] never felt like I belong here.” — Japanese citizen Alonzo Omotegawa (mother from Japanese, father from Bahamas) in January 2021 after being repeatedly stopped and having his belongings searched.
Fuzzy
This is nothing new. Around 10 years ago I was stopped and searched once in the back streets of Shibuya in the middle of the day on a weekday. An unmarked car with 4 uniformed police stopped when they saw me, all of them got out and asked my to hand over my wallet and take my jacket off. They searched through my wallet and jacket pockets, receipts, asked me what I was doing etc. Obviously searching for drugs. I was dressed casually with a three day growth, so I must have looked suspicious to them. For those saying this only happens to non-caucasion, you're wrong. I'm Caucasian and have seen other Caucasians being searched a few times around the dogenzaka area.
Ingvar
This has happened to me before. Not so much "questioning" but they randomly stop one for an ID check. In Japan, they are allowed to do it with foreigners. Everyone has to make sure not to be polite to them and to demand they present their police ID for inspection first.
sakurasuki
How they do know their target is really foreigner? Only by they look? Japanese ハーフ person also have foreign look.
rhyze
I want the police to stop me. I want to show them that i am a legal resident of Japan.
It happened to me twice in Nippori station. I never got checked in Roppongi, but I always look at them when I pass by.
Once, I got checked in Osaka. I was so proud to show my card. I didn't know my companion was overstaying. It was a nightmare!
TokyoJoe
I'm Caucasian and have been stopped and searched twice, once 5 mins from my house in my local area. So it's ALL foreigners.
Alfie Noakes
Obvious troll is obvious. Japanese friend of mine gets stopped by the police every time he goes to Shibuya, just because he looks like Andy Warhol. Why are you whitewashing racial profiling by Japanese police?
Sven Asai
What’s the problem with you? Crime prevention, detection and prosecution are part of their job, so just be a little more cooperative instead of those unproven ‘woke’ accusations. And if you live here some longer and have met , greeted or shortly talked with a police officer, then they know you a bit, your look , your behavior etc and won’t ask you anything because you’re now known in the district. Of course it differs a bit in very big cities, especially if you are standing in the dark right next a station outside your accommodation area or just talking besides a known and similar to you looking potential drug dealer…lol That means, in fact, you have to change, if you don’t like to be often checked. Sleep at night at your home, don’t hang around all day with those visible or potential suspects etc, and they will never ever ask, it’s as easy as that.
cleo
Been here way longer than that, never been stopped.
White yes, definitely not American and most definitely not male.
Strangerland
I've been stopped a handful of times over the years, almost all when on my bike. I only ever once felt it was because I was a foreigner, as the other times they seemed to be ready to stop anyone, and I was the guy that happened to be riding by.
Monty
Why are you whitewashing racial profiling by Japanese police?
Because it is not racial!
Police are just doing their Job.
For each single small thing which foreigners are involved, they scream racism.
And in my opinion it is better to check more than less.
Especially these f...g nigerians in Roppongie who crab your arms and try to pull you in some shady corner.
Ah sorry, to ask police to help in that case is racism.
dan
The police in Japan and in Nagoya where I live are blatantly racist .
They randomly stop foreign people at Nagoya station and sometimes in Sakae on a pretty regular basis!