Tokyo man arrested for forcibly tattooing his initials into the butt of a maid cafe employee

Obsessing over the female employees at Japan’s numerous maid cafes is nothing new, but one man was recently arrested for taking that obsession far past any acceptable level.
Naohiro Kobayashi, a 43-year-old resident of Taito Ward in Tokyo, was taken into police custody after allegations surfaced of him forcibly tattooing his initial “N” into the butt of a 19-year-old maid cafe employee in five different places.
According to police, Kobayashi worked as an investor and was part of the management of the maid cafe the victim worked at. This ostensibly makes him her boss, adding another layer of horror to her abuse.
The crime occurred two months ago in November, when Kobayashi brought the woman back to his apartment and made her drink juice that was laced with 90-percent alcohol. After she fell unconscious, he tattooed his initial “N” into the skin of her butt five times using a safety pin and black magic-ink.
Kobayashi has confessed to the crime, saying: “I wanted to show that she was my woman. To confirm our love.”
A neighbor of Kobayashi’s claimed that he often brought women back to his home, always in their teens or early 20s. Police are currently investigating to see if any other similar tattooing cases have occurred.
Here’s how Japanese netizens reacted to this news:
“What an awful, terrible person.”
“Disgusting. That girl was young enough to be his daughter.”
“Wow. To knock her unconscious with just alcohol, he could’ve killed her with alcohol poisoning.”
“Yeah, that’s not ‘tattooing,’ that’s just assault.”
“Crazy….”
Sources: Nippon News Network, Yahoo! News Japan via My Game News Flash
Tommy Jones
Patriarchy.
Daniel Naumoff
And if this kind of degeneration (also on part of the female employee for simply going on with it (Instead of shouting loud like all the Wittgenstain "victims")) is not unique to Japan, then I don't know...
Yubaru
Dude has some serious issues here!
Daniel Naumoff
I mean, get burned in the blue flames of purge, the whole "maid" industry...
Geoff Gillespie
Butt...?? Is that the word we're using here, some frat boy terminology for the posterior or rear end?
Shame....
Luddite
Butt? Childish slang has no place in a news item.
The man that did this should never be allowed to have a position of authority over women ever again. Hateful thing to do.
Mizuame
Sourced from Japanese news networks. The assumption of the reporters and police seems to be that everything he did to her was OK, apart from the tattooing which is an unspeakable evil in Japan.
jpn_guy
Agree with the above posters.
While the major issue is obviously assault and not the language used, the word 'butt' here is really jarring and odd. The fact that it stays here on your front page represents a major lack editorial judgement.
It shows a lack of awareness of how language and communication works.
As a very casual word, it has a knock-on effect on the rest of the piece, even having the effect of making the "This ostensibly makes him her boss, adding another layer of horror to her abuse." sound slightly sarcastic (although I am sure this is unintended).
Either way, both author and editor need to up their game here.
UK9393
The person slipped on the ice while dancing the conga and fell on their butt would evoke the humorous aspect of falling over, but an assault on the body, is not the place to use comical slang.
Ah_so
Agreed. I know it is a RocketNews article, so has a tabloid sensationalist angle, but it should not be in the headline of JT as a leading news story - it's just tacky.
Kuga Hukay
Hello. New here. Is this typical of Japan today news?
gelendestrasse
It's assault and it's just sick. This guy needs to be locked up in an asylum.
puregaijin
I have a problem believing you. Because that situation would rather you tattooed HER initials on YOUR buttock. You, sir just wanted to ‘mark your territory’. Nut.
nakanoguy01
Must be mostly pedantic brits here. Webster simply has butt as short for buttocks and often used as a euphemism for ass in idiomatic expressions.
Jimizo
What? We are talking about a disgusting assault by a sicko here.
What next? Medical articles about breakthroughs in the treatment of boob or nut cancer?
Pathetic.
Jimizo
So, you’d have no problem with a headline like ‘Groper arrested for grabbing woman’s ass on the train’?
I’m no prude but I don’t think language like this is suitable when we are talking about assault.
Nan Ferra
These types of drugging cases seem all too common
Alistair Carnell
And while we’re at it (dons pedant cap), what on Earth is ‘Black magic-ink’ ?
Surely, they meant black marker pen ink, unless of course there’s a voodoo angle to this story.
Wakarimasen
The use of "butt" is because this was written by RocketNews 24, who are all young and trendy and Americanised/frast boy language wise. The whole maid café scene is ripe for this kind of weirdness and misogyny.