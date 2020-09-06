Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tokyo man arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old girl he met via online game

4 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A Tokyo man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 9-year-old schoolgirl he met through an online game and confining her for more than two days, with investigative sources saying he had invited her to play together via the game's voice chat function.

Akihito Otake, 38, who was arrested on Saturday, has admitted to the charge of kidnapping her in his car on a road in the city of Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. The girl did not suffer any injuries.

The two were playing an online game in which multiple players in different groups compete with each other. The girl, who was playing the game through the smartphone of one of her parents, is believed to have communicated with Otake via the game's voice chat function on when and where to meet.

The girl had told some friends whom she was playing with at a park on Wednesday that she was going to meet "a friend in Tokyo." But after she failed to return home past her curfew at 5 p.m., her mother alerted the police.

Using local security camera footage, the police were eventually able to identify Otake's car and tracked him to his residence in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward. They stopped him for questioning as he was leaving his house by car around 3 a.m. Saturday, and found the girl on the backseat.

The police then arrested Otake and took the girl into protective custody.

So much so wrong with this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A lot of predators out there online, can never be too careful.

This man needs to be locked up for a long long time.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I pray for the safety of other girls playing online games that they avoid meeting up with the people they play with. Online games and social media is almost too convenient of a hunting ground for predators and criminals. Thankfully, this ended well with the girl safe and the perp under custody.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The girl did not suffer any injuries

BS. Maybe not physical injuries...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

