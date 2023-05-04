Tokyo massage parlor robbed by customer

A man who had been a customer at a massage parlor in Tokyo on Wednesday returned about an hour later and robbed the establishment at knifepoint.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. at the massage parlor near Kanamecho subway station in the Ikebukuro district of Toshima Ward, NHK reported.

The man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had been a customer that afternoon and left at around 3 p.m. He returned at 4 p.m. and threatened the Chinese woman at the reception desk with a knife, demanding money.

The woman sustained a minor neck wound when she refused, but then handed the man 20,000 yen. He also took her cell phone and left.

There were no other customers in the parlor at the time.

© Japan Today