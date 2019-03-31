Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yusuke Matsuoka is taken from a police station in Tokyo on Sunday afternoon. Photo: KYODO
crime

Nursery worker arrested over murder of female colleague

TOKYO

A 31-year-old male nursery worker was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death a female colleague in her apartment in Tokyo earlier in the week, police said Sunday.

Yusuke Matsuoka was identified as the man wearing a long black coat seen in security camera footage leaving the apartment in Suginami Ward where Tsugumi Terui, 32, was found lying on the floor after being stabbed in the back on Tuesday, investigative sources said. DNA found at the scene of the murder also matched Matsuoka's DNA, police said.

Matsuoka has denied the allegations, they said. The two have worked at the nursery for the past six years but had not been in a relationship as far as anyone knew, police said.

Police say Matsuoka broke into Terui's apartment on the second floor of a two-story building after apparently climbing over the roof and dropping down to the balcony.

He is believed to have burned away a section of glass to unlock the sliding windows on the balcony, a method often used by thieves, the sources said.

Furniture in her room was knocked over, police said earlier, indicating a struggle.

Police received a call around noon on Tuesday after the woman's landlord, who lives nextdoor, heard her calling for help in the apartment.

RIP, he deserves the death sentence. I really think no man should work in such jobs around kids, imagined if he did something worse..

Just saw him on TV being led away, some nasty scratches on his neck.

