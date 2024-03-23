Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: SoraNews24
crime

Tokyo police arrest two men for theft of ¥4.98 million Yu-Gi-Oh! card

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Shortly before 5 o’clock on the evening on March 13, a man in his 20s walked into Fukufuku, a collectible trading card shop in Tokyo’s otaku district of Akihabara. After looking over the wares, he asked the staff if he could have one of the cards removed from the showcase so that he could inspect it more closely.

The staff obliged his request and handed him the Blue Eyes White Dragon.

This was a rare and valuable version of the classic Yu-Gi-Oh! monster card, which Fukufuku was selling for 4.98 million yen. Rather than pay the full price of try to haggle the store down, though, the man grabbed the card and ran off. Once outside the store, he hopped into a car that had been waiting about 100 meters down the road, which then drove away with the thief and stolen Blue Eyes White Dragon.

Just as your luck will eventually run out if you’re running risky strategies in a card game, the two men involved in the robbery have been found and arrested. On Friday, police announced that they have arrested two 22-year-old men, Sora Takashino and Kanta Sanmi.

Takashino has admitted to being the one who entered the store and stole the card, saying “I did it to get money for living and entertainment expenses.” 

Sanmi, meanwhile, has only admitted to driving the car, but says “I didn’t think that Takashino had stolen anything,” and would apparently like investigators to believe he’s just that chill that if he sees an acquaintance running down the street who then jumps into his car, he doesn’t have any questions about what they’re up to.

Sanmi has been identified as a resident of Tokyo’s Toshima Ward, while Takashino has no fixed address. Neither of the two men is employed.

On the night of the robbery, roughly three hours after the incident took place, the men say they sold the stolen Blue Eyes White Dragon off at a different store in Ikebukuro for one million yen, presumably deeply discounting it so that they could transfer the stolen property into cash as quickly as possible. It’s unclear what happened to the card after that, as well as whether or not the money they men got from the sale has already been spent or not.

With a recent rash of card thefts and smash-and-grab robberies, merchants may have to rethink how much merchandise access they give to customers pre-purchase.

Source: TV Asahi via Hachima Kiko, Livedoor News/Kyodo, Tokyo Shimbun, NHK

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Okinawa man hired to steal 1,500 Pokémon cards arrested in Tokyo

-- Japanese dad turns smash-and-grab thief son in to police, shopkeeper’s polearm technique criticized

-- Otaku crime: Kyoto police arrest man for selling counterfeit ultra-rare Yu-Gi-Oh! card

© SoraNews24

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo