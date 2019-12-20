Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo police increase patrols in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Friday began increased patrols in the bustling entertainment area of Shinjuku to deter crime during the year-end and New Year period.

Police will be focusing their efforts on the Kabukicho district, which is lined with bars and restaurants. Police said at this time of year, there is usually a spike in street crimes such as purse-snatching, assaults and other alcohol-fueled trouble.

The increased security measures will be in effect until Jan 3. Approximately 166,000 police officers will be mobilized during this period.

