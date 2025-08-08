19 Tokyo police officers punished over wrongful arrests

Tokyo police on Thursday announced disciplinary measures against 19 high-ranking officials over the wrongful arrests and indictments of three men in 2020 in connection with a case involving the suspected unauthorized export of sensitive equipment.

In a rare public apology, Superintendent General Yuji Sakoda acknowledged the Metropolitan Police Department's failings, saying the incident caused "considerable stress and burden" to the president of machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co and two others.

The Metropolitan Police Department also released a review report concluding that dysfunction in the investigative chain of command led to the wrongful arrests.

The Supreme Public Prosecutors Office also released a review Thursday acknowledging it failed to thoroughly examine evidence that could have proven the men's innocence.

It also stated prosecutors "should deeply regret" that the bail applications could have been handled flexibly, as one of the arrested men died of lung cancer while in detention.

Company president Masaaki Okawara, 76, and the two other men were arrested and indicted between March and June 2020 on suspicion of illegally exporting spray dryers that could be used to produce biological agents. Prosecutors dropped the charges in July 2021.

In May this year, the Tokyo High Court ruled the arrests and indictments were unlawful and ordered the Tokyo government and the state to compensate the three men. After the ruling was finalized, representatives of the police and prosecutors visited the company to apologize.

Okawara said at a press conference in Tokyo that he thought the reviews were "not quite the detail I was expecting."

Among the 19 who were reprimanded were retired officials such as Yasuo Niimi, former head of the Tokyo police's public safety bureau, and his successor, Tomohisa Kondo. While they could not be formally disciplined, they were still named as responsible.

The police report said an experienced on-site commander prioritized building a case against the accused and overlooked evidence that pointed to their innocence, creating an environment where subordinates found it difficult to object.

The report noted that a section chief failed to recognize the lack of communication and discord within the investigation team. The chief also neglected to properly supervise the team, including the on-site commander, and did not ensure proper reporting to the bureau head.

As a result, contradictory information was rarely conveyed to the bureau chief, and no meaningful oversight was exercised, the report said.

To prevent a recurrence, the police will hold investigation meetings led by the bureau chief for key cases, requiring members to report all information, including details unfavorable to a case's prosecution.

The National Police Agency also plans to instruct police nationwide to improve transparency in investigations involving suspected unauthorized exports of sensitive equipment by recording audio and video during questioning, the report said.

