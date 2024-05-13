Tokyo police raid political group over election campaign obstruction

Tokyo police conducted searches on Monday related to a minor political group accused of obstructing campaigns in a recent lower house by-election, in a rare move after receiving complaints from several other camps in the race, investigative sources said.

The searches covered the office of the group "Tsubasa no To" and the homes of its leader Atsuhiko Kurokawa, 45, and Ryosuke Nemoto, 29, who was fielded by the group in the April 28 House of Representatives by-election but lost, they said.

The two, along with another in their camp, allegedly used loudspeakers to interrupt rivals' campaigns and chased after other camps' vehicles, disrupting traffic, according to the sources.

"We act legally within the bounds of freedom of expression," Kurokawa told reporters after his home in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, was searched, adding he would continue similar activities.

The police warned the three on April 18 that their loud speeches and honking of car horns near a rival camp in front of Kameido Station in Tokyo two days earlier violated the public offices election law, they said.

When the campaigning for the by-election officially kicked off on April 16, Kurokawa was seen climbing atop a telephone box and using a loudspeaker, rendering the speech of the rival candidate, Hirotada Ototake, 48, almost inaudible.

Under the law, those who obstruct speeches or rallies of candidates in an election campaign could face imprisonment for up to four years or a fine of up to 1 million yen ($6,400).

