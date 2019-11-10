Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tokyo police say they’ve captured the 'Ame-zing Spider-Man'

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

For several months, Tokyo police have been chasing after a criminal the investigation team has named “the Ame-zing Spider-Man,” suspected of roughly a dozen burglaries, and now they think they’ve finally caught him.

On Nov 1, officers arrested 26-year-old Hiroki Horiguchi on charges of breaking into a rooftop office in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood in April. Investigators say Horiguchi smashed an exterior window to gain entrance to the office, then made off with 66,000 yen in cash. Based on the methods used, the police believe Horiguchi might in fact be the secret identity of the Ame-zing Spider-Man.

The oddly spelled and hyphenated “ame-zing” isn’t an attempt by the police to avoid the notoriously aggressive copyright lawyers of Marvel’s corporate parent Disney, though. Instead, it’s the Japanese word ame, meaning “rain,” since the robberies all took place on the nights of rainstorms or typhoons, with offices on rooftops or high floors of skyscrapers being the targets.

Horiguchi has yet to make a statement, opting to remain silent.

Sources: Nitele News 24 via Livedoor News

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Fukuoka man arrested for stealing used tennis rackets because he liked their smell

-- Real fashion police: Con man arrested in Tokyo, police tipped off by ill-fitting suit

-- 23-year-old Tokyo policewoman falls in movie-style love with yakuza member, real life ensues

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Voyaging Towards Introspection with the Yamabushi Mountain Monks

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #54: Japanese Husband Needs a Kitchen 101 Course

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo