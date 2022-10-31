Tokyo police to issue ‘red tickets’ to cyclists violating traffic laws

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has started cracking down on cyclists violating traffic laws due to a series of fatal accidents from reckless bicycling.
The tighter regulations, which include issuing a “red ticket,” came into effect on Monday, Kyodo News reported. A police officer near Ikebukuro Station distributed leaflets detailing the offenses subject to tighter regulations to people commuting to work by bicycle.
Until now, police have so far issued warnings without penalties to reckless cyclists, with the exception of malicious behavior. From now on, bicycle riders will be given “red tickets” for the following four offenses: ignoring traffic signals, failing to stop temporarily, riding on the wrong side of the road, and riding on sidewalks without slowing down.
Offenders can be subject to criminal charges in cases where injury or death are the result of cyclists hitting pedestrians.© Japan Today
JeffLee
What is a "red ticket"? What does it entail? Fines, punishment, etc?
Pukey2
If the police were working on commission, they'd make a killing. Riding on the wrong side of the road is about as common as someone wearing a mask.
Chico3
What does a "red ticket" do? It doesn't really say. The same should go for motor bike (moped) riders, too.
fxgai
These Red Tickets apparently require the recipient to show up for a more serious dressing down, so it’s not nothing.
Actually I am very glad to see this. I hate people going the wrong way on the road on their bicycles, and can easily imagine how many accidents it must be causing.
If people don’t want to eventually be told it is compulsory to wear helmets while riding bikes, I hope they will start to take this stuff seriously.
The mentality in Tokyo seems to be that bicycles are the same as pedestrians, but obviously bicycles are more akin to cars given the speeds that they can travel at.
MumbaiRocks!
Thanks ghosh! Just cycling back from the gym on the left side and having right of way, almost smashed into by two parents on electric bikes with kids with absolutely no care at all about their stop sign.
diagonalslip
let's hope that next on their list will be drivers repeatedly glancing down at their lap or at the fone in their hand, and those watching the in-car teevee and/or navigation thingy.... because I see hundreds of those every day (even though I live in a very small town).... the cops could make a killing for their end-of-year party or whatever.
Northernlife
How about real fines because nothing will change without them..