FILE PHOTO: A seller wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, waits for customers at Tokyo Olympic 2020 souvenir shop at Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo
A seller waits for customers at a Tokyo Olympic 2020 souvenir shop in Shibuya in 2020. Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
Tokyo prosecutors arrest CEO of ad firm ADK, 2 others over Olympics bribe

TOKYO

Tokyo prosecutors on Wednesday arrested the president and two former employees of Japanese advertising firm ADK Holdings Inc over suspected bribery related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Japanese media said.

The arrests mark the latest widening of a corruption scandal involving Olympic sponsors that has centered on a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, but has spread across corporate Japan.

Prosecutors arrested Shinichi Ueno, 68, the president and CEO of privately held ADK, and raided the company's headquarters over suspicions it and a maker of stuffed toys paid a bribe of about 54 million yen related to the Olympics, Kyodo said.

Sun Arrow Inc, the stuffed toy maker, could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson at ADK said the company had no immediate comment.

In August, prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of receiving bribes. Separately, media reported that prosecutors had decided to arrest Takahashi again on Wednesday, meaning he faces longer detention so prosecutors can question him further.

A Dodgy Kaisha Inc.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Tip of the ice berg!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Given that the thickness of Japanese bills is about 0.1 mm, if given in ¥10,000 notes, that would be a stack 5,400,000 millimeters meters tall, or 5,400 meters, enough to circle a standard track about 13 times, if my calculations are correct.

Must have been a bank transfer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

