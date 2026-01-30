Tokyo prosecutors drop drug charges against actress Ryoko Yonekura

Tokyo prosecutors said Friday they have decided not to indict Japanese actor Ryoko Yonekura on suspicion of violating the narcotics control law and other charges.

The decision follows a report by a weekly magazine last October that a regional health ministry bureau's Narcotics Control Department had searched Yonekura's home for drugs.

Yonekura acknowledged on her official website in December that the search had taken place, saying she would continue to cooperate with the investigation, but that she felt "this marks a turning point."

The Japanese actor and former fashion model is best known for her role in the Japanese medical drama "Doctor X Surgeon Michiko Daimon." She made her Broadway debut with "Chicago" in 2012, becoming the first Japanese woman to take a lead role in a Broadway musical in 54 years.

