Prosecutors raid Dentsu over suspected bid-rigging on Tokyo Olympics test events

Tokyo prosecutors searched advertising agency Dentsu and other firms in connection with possible bid-rigging for Tokyo Olympics test events, public broadcaster NHK and other domestic media reported on Friday.
The move marks a widening of a corruption scandal that has centred on Olympic sponsors and a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board.
Tokyo prosecutors and Japan's Fair Trade Commission suspect that Dentsu may have colluded with other firms over the bidding for Olympic test events, which could constitute a violation of anti-monopoly laws, media said.
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Japan Fair Trade Commission declined to comment. A Dentsu representative said they were making checks on the reports.
In August, Tokyo prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of receiving bribes.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
dagon
Violation of anti-monopoly laws is most probably the least of Dentsu's crimes, and probably most of the influence peddling and bid-rigging and crony corporate welfare are not even technically "crimes", no matter how much the public suffer for the enrichment of dentsu execs.
Spin the roulette wheel of: Move along , nothing to see here.
Some irregularities, apologies, bows, 3 months of 30 percent reduction in salary.
As much as it could signal a sea change and immense benefit to the Japanese public if it expanded to include LDP collusion, there is zero faith in the Tokyo prosecutors.
Anyone with reason to be more positive?
Speed
It's about time they bring down this major disease of a company.
virusrex
Now things are becoming very interesting, I am not optimistic enough to think the full corruption will be brought into the light, but there is always a small chance...
Septim Dynasty
The political purge against the Abe faction has begun. I knew it was merely a matter of time that Dentsu will get hit once Abe is out of the picture.
Fighto!
It was only a matter of time. Another corrupt company involved in profiting from the worst, most crooked and most pathetic Olympics in world history.
Fingers crossed Dentsu is bankrupted.
Moonraker
This could be interesting.
Yubaru
Wow, someone is probably on the phone with Kishida, from Dentsu right now.
Moonraker
Will it create a political consciousness? Probably not. Will it show those with a political consciousness more about the country? Probably not. But the details could be interesting.
Yubaru
If you haven't noticed, Abe has been out of the picture for a while now, hence the guano getting tossed about.
Dentsu is too big and powerful to be taken down, and the worst case scenario for them, is some executive gets fed to the media sharks, and the company gets fined, a major "gomen" press conference, and back to business as usual.
AgentX
Anyone in custody while they investigate.....?
Zoroto
Punishment: They will take away the use of the Toyota Centuries for 6 months, and the Dentsu execs will have to ride in Crowns instead. How shameful.