crime

'Tokyo Revengers' actor arrested for alleged marijuana possession

3 Comments
TOKYO

Actor Hiroya Shimizu, known for his role in the "Tokyo Revengers" movie series, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana.

The 26-year-old has admitted to possessing the illegal substance, according to Tokyo police, who suspect that he was a habitual user. He was arrested Wednesday along with a woman in her 20s who was living with him.

The police on searched the actor's house in Tokyo's Suginami Ward, where they seized plant fragments and rolling papers.

The investigation began after the police obtained information in January that Shimizu was using cannabis. The actor and the woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of marijuana at their home around July.

Shimizu has appeared in the live-action adaptation of "Tokyo Revengers" hit manga series featuring time traveling and a Japanese youth gang. He is also currently appearing in a TV medical drama.

Shimizu's management company apologized for the scandal and said it will confirm the facts through its lawyer.

Pathetic that Shimizu stated he's drug addiction was influenced by his time spent in the USA studying English where he tried Marijuana for the first time at a party.

Let's hope this latest drug fiend is dealt with harshly by the courts and a long custodial sentence with hard labor and heavy fine ensues.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Yeah, he looks like a stoner.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

tamanegiToday  04:54 pm JST

Pathetic that Shimizu stated he's drug addiction was influenced by his time spent in the USA studying English where he tried Marijuana for the first time at a party.

What exactly is "pathetic" about this? Sounds like an extremely common and very believable scenario.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

