Tokyo riot police officer arrested for molesting woman on street

A 34-year-old riot police officer employed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a woman by hugging her from behind and touching her breasts as she walked along a street in Fuchu City, Tokyo.

According to police, Yu Iseki, a senior member of the police department’s riot squad, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, Fuji TV reported. The incident occurred on July 13 around 12:30 a.m. on a street near Fuchu Station. The woman, who is in her 40s, was walking alone when the suspect hugged her from behind and began touching her breasts and other body parts.

The woman was able to break free and ran away and then called 110. Iseki was identified through street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Iseki had been drinking alcohol with his colleague at an izakaya (Japanese pub) in Shinjuku that night and that he has admitted to the charge.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday issued a statement, saying: “We will continue to thoroughly investigate the incident and strictly deal with suspect.”

