Tokyo sex industry worker arrested for saying she needed tuition money, spending it on hosts

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old resident of the city’s Nakano Ward on charges of fraud. The woman is described as working in the fuzoku industry, a broad term for the adult/sexual entertainment industry that includes erotic massage parlors and bathhouses, escort services, and is sometimes applied to hostess clubs as well.

Through her work at a fuzoku establishment, the woman became acquainted with a regular customer, a man in his 50s living in Saitama, the prefecture bordering Tokyo to the north. Beginning in March of 2024, she began telling the man that she couldn’t afford to pay her college tuition fees, and was in danger of being kicked out of school as a result. The man then started giving her money to help with her academic expenses, totaling around 560,000 yen that she said would go towards her tuition.

It’s a common male fantasy that young women in the sex industry are only doing such work to put themselves through college, in part because it makes the customer feel like he’s making a positive contribution to society while getting his rocks off. However, it turns out that the woman was, in fact, not using the money the man gave her to pay for college, and was instead using it to finance her habit of drinking in host clubs.

Aside from the tuition scam, the woman also told the man that she needed money for things such as paying off her deceased mother’s debts, receiving a total of roughly 10 million yen from him. It’s not currently clear whether the other reasons she’d told the man were lies as well, but an examination of her phone following her arrest for the falsified tuition story revealed that it contained images copied from a manual explaining how to defraud men through emotional manipulation. The investigation is still ongoing, though the woman has already admitted to the charges regarding the tuition scam.

The arrest comes roughly four months after the Japanese government passed new laws cracking down on fuzoku workers leveraging customers’ delusions of an emotional connection in an attempt to squeeze more money out of them, although in this case the woman was receiving money from the man directly, so the owners of the business where they met might not face any legal charges.

