crime

Tokyo teacher sent to prosecutors for murder, likely laden with debt

TOKYO

A junior high school teacher was sent to prosecutors on Thursday after his arrest Wednesday on suspicion of killing a man during a break-in at a home in Tokyo in February.

Kosuke Omoto, 36, allegedly stabbed to death Masafumi Yamagishi, 63, at the latter's home in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward, apparently to steal valuables. Omoto is believed to have amassed millions of yen in debt through gambling and foreign exchange trading, investigative sources said.

Omoto, who lives in nearby Koto Ward, told the police when he was arrested that he had "no connection" to the incident, but has since kept silent, according to the sources. The killing took place on Feb 24, just 150 meters away from the public junior high school where Omoto works.

According to investigators, Omoto had told police during questioning before his arrest that he had been in the property before as he had been asked by the man to help him carry items inside.

According to the school, the suspect worked the first half of the day of the incident but took time off for the afternoon.

Omoto apparently killed Yamagishi after the latter discovered him in his home when he returned from work. Yamagishi lived there with his mother, who has dementia.

Yamagishi was found collapsed at the entrance with more than 10 slash and stab wounds including to his face, neck and arms, while blood stains were also found in the living room.

Yamagishi's body was found with the handle of a knife in his hand, investigators said, and they are examining whether Omoto took the blade portion with him after the attack.

Police believe Omoto spent a total of 10 minutes inside the property.

A passerby made an emergency call to the police after Yamagishi's mother sought help. The woman, who is in her 80s, sustained minor injuries to her left wrist.

Omoto's suspected involvement in the attack came to light after police found security camera footage of a similar-looking person coming and going in an area near the Yamagishi residence around the time of the incident.

On Thursday morning, the school where Omoto works held an assembly for all students to inform them of the incident.

Omoto was a teacher in charge of a third-grade class when the incident took place, and had been overseeing special-needs education, according to the school.

