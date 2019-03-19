Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Top court orders retrial of ex-nurse aide convicted in 2003 murder

TOKYO

The Supreme Court ordered a retrial for a former nursing assistant who served a 12-year prison sentence for killing an elderly patient in 2003, upholding a lower court's ruling on the possibility of a natural death, judicial sources said Tuesday.

Mika Nishiyama, 39, was found guilty of causing the death of a 72-year-old male patient by removing his respirator at a hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant, in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan. Her conviction was finalized in 2007.

But with a unanimous decision by three judges, the top court upheld on Monday the Osaka High Court's ruling in December 2017 that the patient may have died a natural death, based on medical documents and autopsy data submitted as new evidence by her defense team.

"I was about to give up many times but the case will be reopened thanks to my defense team and supporters," Nishiyama said at a press conference on Tuesday. "I want to try hard to get an acquittal."

As the prosecutors' appeal was dismissed, Supreme Public Prosecutors Office said in a statement it will take the order seriously and deal with the case appropriately in retrial hearings.

Nishiyama initially confessed to investigators that she removed the respirator and killed the patient but pleaded not guilty in subsequent court proceedings, claiming interrogators induced her to make a false confession.

But the top court ruled she killed the patient by inducing hypoxia and she finished serving her 12-year prison term in August 2017.

Nishiyama's initial application for a retrial, filed in 2010, was rejected. The Otsu District Court dismissed her second retrial request in September 2015.

But the high court pointed to the possibility of a natural death, adding that Nishiyama's confession has changed so many times that her statements may not be based on her experience. The high court also said she may have made a false confession after she started to feel for her investigator.

The male patient was found dead at a hospital room on May 22, 2003.

